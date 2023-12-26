Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala reports 32 new COVID-19 cases yesterday

    32 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday( Dec 25).  The total number of active cases in Kerala is 3096

    Kerala news live 26 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    11:16 am: Leopard found at Ponumudi area in Thiruvananthapuram

    A leopard has landed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi. The incident happened around 8.30 a.m. today. The leopard was spotted by the police in front of the Ponmudi police station. He was going into the forest along the road. The police immediately informed the forest department. The forest department reached the spot and searched but could not find the leopard. 

    11:03 am: Price of one sovereign gold rises by Rs 160

    The gold price rose again in the Christmas market. Today, one sovereign of gold has gone up by Rs 160. Today's market price of one sovereign gold in the market is Rs 46,720. 

    10:50 am: Customs seized 1.163 kg of gold at Karipur Airport

    The customs officials seized 1.163 kg of gold at Karipur airport. Two individuals, Mohammad Javad (28) from Kasarkot Tekil and Muhammad Anees (43) from Malappuram Kunnapallali, were arrested in connection with the incident. The smuggled gold was concealed within a mixture and hidden in the body.

    10:44 am: Body of missing man found floating in the water in Idukki

    The body of Biju, a differently-abled man who had gone missing on Friday night, was discovered in the water body at Chelachuvad Chimnik forest in Idukki Ponmudi. Residents found his body floating in the water this morning while he was reportedly fishing. The discovered body has been relocated to the medical college.

    10:36 am: Medical negligence allegation reported against Kozhikode Medical College

    A medical negligence allegation came against Kozhikode Medical College after a boy had sought treatment in the plastic surgery department. The family said that they went to the medical college many times with pain and swelling but did not get a clear answer. The last examination two months ago revealed that the nerves in the fingers had been damaged and the blood flow had stopped. The family has complained to the collector and DMO, stating that there was medical malpractice and is waiting for further action.

    10:04 am:  PM Modi likely to meet Christian community again in January, says BJP

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Christian community on Christmas at his residence in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said they will try to reach out to the Christian community in Kerala. They also said that the Christmas party hosted by the Prime Minister for the dignitaries of the Christian community received a good response.  At the same time, the Congress leadership said that it would defend the BJP's political moves.

    9:32 am: Kerala reports 32 new COVID-19 cases yesterday

    Only 32 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday( Dec 25).  The total number of active cases in Kerala is 3096. Three covid deaths have been reported in the country. At the same time, covid cases are increasing in Karnataka.

    9:18 am: 'Modi cannot defeat me in Thiruvananthapuram..': Shashi Tharoor about his last contest for Lok Sabha

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, said that even if Narendra Modi comes and contests in Thiruvananthapuram, he cannot be defeated. If people have enough, they can decide to change. Shashi Tharoor also said that this would be the last contest for the Lok Sabha.

    8:53 am: Kerala govt to appoint special offers in the district to redress complaints received during Nava Kerala Sadas

    According to the statistics so far, a total of 6,21,167 complaints have been received in the Nava Kerala Sadas. The government has not officially published information about how many of the complaints received have been settled. Meanwhile, the government is considering appointing special officers in the districts to redress the grievances.

    8:36 am: Sabarimala: Police allege failure in virtual queue system for rush

    Police have reported a flaw in the virtual queue system at Sabarimala. The officials expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the Devaswom Board, as the board accepted virtual queue bookings without imposing a limit in the final days. The Devaswom Board has taken control of the virtual queue from the hands of the police since last year. The police have also expressed strong dissatisfaction with this from the beginning.

    8:23 am: Robin bus service started after one month on Pathanamthitta - Coimbatore route

    After a one-month hiatus, Robin Bus resumed its service today on the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore route. The motor vehicle department released the bus yesterday, following a court order.

    8:16 am: 60-year-old dies due to electric shock decorating home for Christmas

    A 60-year-old man dies after getting an electric shock while decorating his home during Christmas. The deceased was identified as Jose, a native of Aroor. He was taken to a private hospital; however, he could not be saved.

    8:10 am: Over 1 lakh people visited Sabarimala yesterday

    More than one lakh people visited Sabarimala on Monday (Dec 25). Due to heavy traffic, strict restrictions continue in Pampa. The Thanka Anki procession will reach Pampa today.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
