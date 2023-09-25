Kerala News LIVE: Chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala

10:10 AM: Housewife found dead outside her home in Alappuzha

A housewife was found dead due to burns in Mararikkulam, Alappuzha. The deceased was identified as Mahilamani (55), native of Mararikkulam North Village. Her body was found outside her residence, and initial assessments suggest she may have intentionally set herself on fire using kerosene. The police have arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

10.00 AM: Chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala

Low pressure is expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal by September 30, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As a result, there may be heavy rain in some areas. On September 27, a yellow alert has been issued for the Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts; on September 28, has been issued for the Kolam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

9:45 AM: 2 injured after altercation at Alappuzha Bar

Two individuals were injured in a clash at Punnapra Bonosa Bar in Alappuzha. They have been hospitalized at the Medical College Hospital. The police have started an investigation and arrested four individuals involved in the altercation. The injured parties, identified as Vineeth and Vineesh, are residents of Punnapra.

9:22 AM: 4-year-old boy dies of snake bite in Malappuram

A 4-year-old boy died of a snake bite in Kuttippuram, Malappuram, on Monday( Sep 25). The deceased was identified as Muhammad Rashdan, son of Akbar, a native of Thrikkannapuram. The incident happened yesterday evening. He was admitted to the general hospital and was undergoing treatment there.

8.45 AM: ED conducts raid at several locations at PFI centres in Kerala

8.22 AM: Kozhikode is back to normalcy; Schools to reopen today

After the Nipah scare, educational institutions, including Anganwadi and professional colleges, will reopen after 11 days of online classes.

However, the educational institutions in the containment zones will continue to be closed and operate online.

8.13 AM: Kerala to observe Milad Un-Nabi on September 28; public holiday declared

The public holiday commemorating Milad Un-Nabi, known as Nabi dinam, has been moved to September 28 and the holiday had previously been declared on September 27. The Islamic community celebrates this as the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

