    ED raids 11 premises linked to Popular Front of India across Kerala

    The ED is conducting raid at 11 centers of Popular Front of India (PFI) in 4 districts in Kerala.

    ED raids 11 premises linked to Popular Front of India across Kerala anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid at 11 centers of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in various districts of the state on Monday (Sep 25). The inspection is being conducted in Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Wayanad districts. 

    The inspection is going on under the security of 250 CRPF personnel and police and under the leadership of officials from the Kochi ED office.

    The homes of Jamal Muhammad, the former district president of the PFI, and Latheef Pokakillam, the leader of the Popular Front, are two of the eleven locations undergoing inspections.SDPI leader Nurul Amin's house is also being searched in Malappuram. ED officials from the Kochi Unit came for an inspection. Nurul Amin is an Arabic teacher at a private school in Moorkkanad.

    The houses of Abdul Jaleel, a resident of Malappuram Mancheri East, and Hamza, a resident of Karaparambu, are also being searched.

    The inspection is based on the finding that Kerala's PFI sleeper cells are now operating. In these centres, the ED is conducting raids. According to sources, Kerala has received hawala money for use in terrorist activities. The accused who was earlier detained by the NIA provided information to the ED in this regard.

    Further details are awaited...

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
    Cauvery protest: KSRTC and BMTC extend support to ‘Bengaluru bandh’, services likely to be shut on Sept 26

    Kerala to observe Milad Un-Nabi on September 28; public holiday declared

    Kerala: Congress(M) demands 3 seats to contest in Loksabha Election

    Bengaluru bandh on September 26 over Cauvery dispute; transport services likely to be hit

    Kerala News LIVE: Chances of heavy rainfall in Kerala

    Cauvery protest: KSRTC and BMTC extend support to ‘Bengaluru bandh’, services likely to be shut on Sept 26

    Eknath Shinde's Ganpati Puja: Jackie Shroff steals the spotlight at Maharashtra CM's house with his antics

    WATCH: Tesla's humanoid robot performs yoga, CEO Elon Musk calls it 'progress'

    Kerala to observe Milad Un-Nabi on September 28; public holiday declared

    Meet the men's 10m air rifle team that clinched India's first Asian Games 2023 gold with world record effort

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

