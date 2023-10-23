Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Yellow alert in 8 districts

9.40 AM: Bison valley added to Devikulam taluk

The government has issued a gazette notification completely excluding Bisonvalley village on the border of Devikulam taluk from Udumbanchola taluk and adding it to Devikulam taluk. With this, the number of villages included in Devikulam taluk has increased to 15. The number of villages in Udumbanchola taluk will be 17 from 18. According to the government, the area of ​​Devikulam taluk after including Bisonvalley village is 11,90,19.5208 hectares.

9:38 AM: Severe traffic congestion at Thamarassery ghat road due to Puja holidays

A severe traffic congestion that started on Sunday continues today at Thamarassery Churam road. As holidays are continuing in Kerala, people are planning trips these days. Some people were travelling to Mysore for grand Dussehra celebrations.

9.10 AM: Second crane unloaded at Vizhinjam International Seaport

The second crane brought to Vizhinjam International Seaport by the Chinese cargo ship Zhen Hua 15 was unloaded yesterday afternoon. A Super Post Pana Max crane with a weight of more than 1100 tons is now to be unloaded. If the situation is favorable today, the concerned people are estimating that this crane can also be brought ashore and the ship can return by tomorrow morning. The process of unloading the cranes at the port was delayed due to rough seas and legal hurdles for Chinese workers to get visas to land.

8:43 AM: Vande Bharat gets grand reception in Chengannur

Vande Bharat gets grand reception in Chengannur today (Oct 23). The train reached Chengannur station at 6.53 am and departed at 6.55 am. Meanwhile, hundreds of people received the train at Chengannur railway station with flowers and cheers. Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Kodikunnil Suresh, and others attended the reception.

8.15 AM: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Yellow alert in 8 districts

Widespread rain is likely in the state today. A yellow alert has been issued in eight districts today due to the possibility of isolated and heavy rains. These districts include Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad. The India Meteorological Department has warned of the possibility of rain with thunder in the afternoon.