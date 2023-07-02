Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next five days; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts for July 3.

10.09 AM: Kerala records 4 more deaths as fever cases continue to surge

On Saturday, 12,998 persons in the state sought treatment for fever. In Kollam, there were two dengue deaths reported. With this, the number of dengue-related fatalities for this year has risen to 50. The Health Department reports that on Saturday, two more people died in Kollam and Malappuram from rat disease. In Kerala, rat fever caused a total of 83 fatalities this year.

8.45 AM: MP Hibi Eden proposes to shift Kerala capital to Kochi; govt rejects proposal

Congress MP from Ernakulam Hibi Eden moved a private Bill during the Parliament session in March seeking to shift the state capital from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. Following this, the Centre sought the opinion of the Kerala government led by the CPM. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected Hibi's demand and said that the suggestion was impractical.

8.38 AM: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall in next five days; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in Kerala in the next five days and has sounded orange and yellow alerts in various districts. From Monday to Wednesday, an orange alert has been issued in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

