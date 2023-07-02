IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's various districts as monsoon strengthens; Details

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala in the next five days and has issued an orange alert in several districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon has intensified in Kerala and therefore, the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts.

An Orange alert was issued in these districts:

July 3- Kannur, Kasaragod

July 4- Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 5- Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

An orange alert means very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

At the same time, a yellow alert has been issued in some other districts too.

July 2- Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 3- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukku, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

July 4- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Palakkad

July 5- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram

A yellow alert ranges rainfall from 65.5 mm to 115.4 mm within 24 hours.

Following the potential for isolated areas of the state to see heavy rain through Wednesday, a high-wave alert was issued. According to the National Oceanographic Research Centre, there is a chance of waves and storm surge with a height of 2.5 to 2.9 metres along the Kerala coast (Vizhinjam to Kasaragod) until 11.30 pm on July 2, 2023, and their pace is likely to fluctuate between 35 cm and 80 cm per second.

Fishermen are warned to stay out of the sea till Wednesday (July 5), along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. On these coasts, there will likely be strong winds with speeds between 40 and 55 kph.

