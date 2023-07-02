Kerala beauty parlour owner faces fake drug case following internet call tip-off, confirms official

A beauty parlour owner in Kerala is embroiled in a fake drug case after authorities received a tip-off through an internet call. Sheela spent 72 days in Viyyur jail and was granted bail by the High Court on May 10 in the case.

Thrissur: Owner of the Chalakudy beauty salon "She Style," Sheela Sunny (51), was detained on February 27 on suspicion of having 12 LSD stamps valued at Rs 60,000. The excise officials then claimed that Sheela Sunny had operated the parlour while also engaging in the illicit drug trade. Following a raid, excise officials discovered 12 LSD stamps stashed inside her scooter and bag.

Meanwhile, Excise Inspector Satheesan revealed that the action was taken against Sheela based on a tip-off received through an internet call. This number has been handed over to the cyber wing of the police for detailed verification.

However, it is yet to be ascertained who passed the information. The probe team has summoned a woman based in Bengaluru, reportedly Sheela's relative for an interrogation.

The laboratory test determined that the seized substance is not Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps. The senior officials sought a final report from the crime branch team of the excise department examining the case after the occurrence caused a significant public outcry.

Sheela spent 72 days in Viyyur jail and was granted bail by the High Court on May 10 in the case. She will approach the High Court next week seeking to quash the charges against her.

