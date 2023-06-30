Kerala Women's Commission initiates suo moto inquiry into incident of newly-weds forced to bang heads

The Kerala Women's Commission has taken a proactive stance by filing a voluntary case regarding the distressing incident where a couple was forced to bang heads in Pallassana, Palakkad. With a sense of urgency, the women's commission has directed the Kollengode police to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a prompt report on the matter.

As the bride and groom enter the groom's home with their right foot, they touch each other's heads as per tradition. However, the ceremony did not go exactly as intended in this case. The bride unintentionally received a significant blow to the head as she leaned in for the traditional gesture. She walked into her husband's home holding a lamp, overcome by the impact and in tears.

The happy event was spoiled by the terrible incident, which occurred when Sachin, a Pallassana native, married Sajla, a Kozhikode resident from Mukkam. Sajla shared her account of the incident while still experiencing head discomfort and swelling. The clash's video has generated a lot of conversation regarding the regional rite on social media.

According to sources, the incident was unintentionally triggered by a relative who was present at the wedding. The bride's grief when she entered her husband's home and felt cut off from her family increased as the force of the hit pushed her tripping towards a wall. Sajla had been told about the ritual by Sachin, who also reassured her that the head knocking would be mild. The bride was not expecting the force with which her head was struck, though.

