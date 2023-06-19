Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to observe Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on June 29

    Kerala News Live: Kerala will celebrate Eid al-Adha or Bakrid on June 29. 

    Kerala news LIVE 19 June 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 8:43 AM IST

    10.17 AM: Wild tusker Padayappa vandalises shops in Munnar

    Wild tusker Padayappa vandalised shops in Mattupetty in Munnar on Sunday night. This is the second time in a month that Padayappa has entered the tourist spot, the eco-point.

    8.52 AM: Kerala to observe Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on June 29

    This year Kerala will celebrate Eid-Al-Adha (Bakrid) on June 29 (Thursday). The crescent moon that signals the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah was not spotted in Kerala on Sunday. Kerala did not see the crescent moon on Sunday, which marks the start of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. As a result, Dhul Hijjah will officially begin on June 20 and end with Eid on June 29.

    8.43 AM: Man injured after being hit by MLA M M Mani's car in Thiruvananthapuram

    A 38-year-old man was injured in an accident after the car involving MLA M M Mani struck him on Sunday night on Kazhakootam National Highway. The man identified as Ratheesh was taken to hospital in an ambulance after he sustained injuries. The accident took place while he was attempting to cross the road.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
