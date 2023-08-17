Kerala News LIVE: Kerala govt moves HC seeking cancellation of interim bail of IG Lakshman.

9.30 AM: Puthuppally bypoll: UDF candidate Chandy Oommen to file nomination today at 11 am

9.10 AM: Kerala govt moves HC seeking cancellation of interim bail of IG Lakshman

The Kerala government on Wednesday moved the High Court seeking to quash the interim bail granted to accused in the Monson Mavunkal fraud case, IG G Lakshman. The move comes after Lakshman skipped interrogation even after issuing notices to him.

8.45 AM: Kerala CM to release textbooks with syllabus removed by NCERT on August 23

On Wednesday, the Left-led government in Kerala announced that it will publish fresh textbooks that would incorporate the content that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had previously omitted for the 11th and 12th grades. The fresh textbooks will be released by the Chief Minister at Government HSS for Girls, Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram on August 23.

8.33 AM: Kollam to host Kerala School Kalolsavam in January 2024

The Kerala School Kalolsavam for this academic year will take place at Kollam in January 2024. The decision was made during a gathering of teacher associations that Shanavas S, the director of general education, presided over. The State Sports Meet will be held in Thiruvananthapuram in October 2023 and Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam will be held in Thrissur's Kunnamkulam in December first week.