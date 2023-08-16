Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally bypoll: CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas to file nomination today

Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally bypoll: CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas will file his nomination today. The bypoll will take place on September 5.

9.20 AM: Cop arrested for molesting women in public near Areekkal waterfalls

8.50 AM: Police to close case against NSS procession (Namajapa Yatra) over myth controversy

The Cantonment police who filed an FIR against Nair Service Society (NSS) for organizing a procession over the 'myth' controversy, are planning to close the case taking Puthuppally bypoll into consideration. The police had filed a report in the High Court that the Namajapa procession was conducted without permission. It is not easy to close the case when it is pending in the High Court. However, the police will seek legal advice in this regard.

8.35 AM: Drought threat looms Kerala over lack of sufficient monsoon

Due to 44% insufficient rainfall, Kerala is experiencing drought-like conditions. Reservoir water levels are at 37% of total storage. IMD predicts below-average rainfall until August 25. El Nio and neutral IOD are predicted to persist, predicting a "dry run" of the Kerala monsoon.

8.30 AM: Puthuppally bypoll: CPM candidate Jaick C Thomas to file nomination today

CPI(M) candidate Jaick C Thomas will file his nomination for the Puthuppally byelection on Wednesday (Aug 16) at 11 am in Kottayam Collectorate. UDF candidate Chandy Oommen will start campaigning after offering prayers at the Puthupally church. BJP State President K Surendran will also reach Puthuppally today to lead the party campaign. BJP Kottayam district president Lijin G Lal is the BJP candidate. Lijin Lal has also worked as Yuva Morcha District President and State Secretary. He was the general secretary of BJP Kottayam district since 2014.