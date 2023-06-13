Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 5 districts

Kerala News LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall today in Kerala. A yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

8.45 AM: Monson Mavunkal case: Crime branch says there is strong evidence against Congress state chief K Sudhakaran.

The Crime Branch of Kerala Police has named KPCC president K Sudhakaran as the second accused in the Monson Mavunkal fake antique fraud case. The CB submitted its report to the Ernakulam ACJM court, accusing Sudhakaran as complicit in the case. He has been summoned for questioning at the Kalamassery office on Wednesday. The investigation team told the court that there proofs that Sudhakaran acquired Rs 10 lakhs from Mavunkal.

8.33 AM: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 5 districts

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala today. A yellow alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. The state will also receive rain due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. Fishing has been prohibited along the coastal areas.