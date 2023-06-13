Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Two port officials charged with murder in Tanur boat tragedy

    Tanur boat tragedy: Two port officials who were arrested on Tuesday (June 13) have been charged with murder by Special Investigation Team. The accused officials are Beypore Port Conservator Prasad and a surveyor Sebastian.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Malappuram: Weeks after the tragic boat accident in Malappuram's Tanur, two port officials were taken into custody by the probing team on Tuesday. Now, a case has been registered on charges of murder against Beypore Port Conservator Prasad and a surveyor Sebastian.

    The case has been filed on the basis of the finding that the boat owner Nasser was given assistance to operate by violating the rules. 

    A complaint was received while the boat was being modified at the yard in Ponnani, but no action was taken. Based on this, Port Conservator Prasad and Surveyor Sebastian were arrested by the Special Investigation Team. 

    Earlier, Nasser and his workers were also arrested on the charges of murder. With this, all the accused, including the officers have now been charged with murder. 

    A double-decker boat named Atlantic carrying over 30 passengers sank last month close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur, leaving 22 people dead and numerous others hurt. 

    The two-decker boat service is operated by a private individual with permission from the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC. However, reports say that the boat does not have a license. The boat belonged to a local named Nasser from Tanur. The police registered a case against the owner of the boat under non-bailable sections. Charges, including murder, were lodged against him. 

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
