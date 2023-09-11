Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Assembly session to resume today; Chandy Oommen to take oath as MLA

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 7:59 AM IST

    9.30 AM: Pushing back Palakkad, Idukki reclaims top spot as largest district

    After a recent government order increased the land size of Edamalakkudy village in Devikulam taluk, Idukki district has once again reclaimed its title as Kerala's largest district. The Kuttampuzha village in the Kothamangalam taluk of the Ernakulam district has annexed a total of 12,718.509 hectares of land to Edamalakkudy village. As a result, Idukki has once again surpassed Palakkad to take over as the state's largest district.

    9.00 AM:  Kerala Assembly session to resume today; Chandy Oommen to take oath as MLA 

    The Kerala Assembly session will convene for a four-day session on Monday which was paused following the Puthuppally byelection campaign. Meanwhile, Chandy Oommen who emerged victorious in the Puthuppally byelection will take oath as an MLA today. 

    8.12 AM: Karuvannur Bank scam: ED to interrogate CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen today

    The Enforcement Directorate on Monday (Sep 11) will interrogate former minister and CPM state committee member AC Moideen in connection with the money laundering case involving Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. The ED had issued notices to Moideen twice previously, however, he did not appear.  The interrogation will be held at the Kochi office at 11 am. The ED has asked him to appear with ten years of tax records and bank transaction records.

    8.00 AM: Monson Mavunkal cheating case: ED to interrogate KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran again 

    KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran will be interrogated today by the ED as part of the second round of interaction in connection with the Monson Mavunkal cheating case. He will appear at the ED office in Kochi at 11 am. 

    7.58 AM:  Heavy rainfall to continue to lash Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 2 districts

    The state will continue to receive widespread rainfall today (Sep 11). There will be heavy rainfall in isolated places too. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Idukki and Malappuram districts. The capital city has been witnessing heavy downpours since the wee hours of Monday. 

