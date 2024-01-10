Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Samarajwala: Youth Congress to intensify protest against arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil today

    Kerala News LIVE: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested by the Cantonment police on Tuesday for his involvement in the protest at Secretariat during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 8:13 AM IST

    8.19 AM: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Kochi; visit Guruvayur temple next week

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala again for 2 days. The Prime Minister will be in Kerala on Jan 16 and 17. PM Modi will participate in a road show in Kochi at 5 pm on Tuesday. Then he will arrive in Guruvayur at 7 am on Wednesday and will participate in the marriage ceremony of Suresh Gopi's daughter. Also, he will offer prayers at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple. The Prime Minister will return in the afternoon after attending the party leadership meeting and inauguration of various central projects in Kochi.

    8.13 AM: Samarajwala: Youth Congress to intensify protest against arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil today

    Youth Congress State Vice President Abin Varkey said that after the remand of Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil, strong protests will be organised. It has been decided to organize a protest program under the leadership of the Thiruvananthapuram District Committee at 11 am at the Secretariat and 6 pm at police stations and constituency headquarters across the state under the leadership of the Youth Congress Committee under the name "Samarajwala".

