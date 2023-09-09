Kerala News LIVE: Widespread rainfall expected in state today

Kerala News LIVE: Kerala is expected to receive widespread rainfall today and the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 11 districts.

9.30 AM: Pregnant woman sexually assaulted in KSRTC bus in Thiruvananthapuram

A pregnant woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a KSRTC bus plying from Thiruvananthapuram to Kattakada. The accused has been identified as Pramod, a mechanic at the KSRTC Kattakada depot. According to the woman, the accused continued to touch her inappropriately despite warning him several times.

9.00 AM: Two men drown in temple pond in Kollam

Two men were found dead in a temple pond on Friday in a case of drowning near Ayathil in Kollam. The deceased are Giri Kumar (55) and Aniyankunj alias Chacko (54). The incident happened at a pond adjacent to Sree Karuthar Mahadeva temple at 9.30 pm.

8.30 AM: Monson Mavunkal case: Kerala govt suspends IG Lakshman

The Kerala Government on Friday suspended Inspector General of Police G Lakshman for his alleged involvement in a fraud antiquities case connected to Monson Mavunkal.

8.10 AM: Tanur custodial death: Kerala HC hands over case to CBI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the alleged custodial death of Malappuram native Thamir Jiffri. He was taken into custody by the members of DANSAF (District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force) under the suspicion of possessing narcotic drugs.

7.44 AM: Widespread rainfall expected in state today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in central and northern districts of Kerala today. Widespread rainfall is also expected in isolated places. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert in 11 districts including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.