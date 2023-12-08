Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; yellow alert in 3 districts today

11.30 AM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will visit Dr Shahna's house at 12.30 pm.

11:15 AM: Holiday declared for 3 districts on December 12

A holiday has been declared in 3 districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode due to the by-elections.

10.30 AM: Veena Vijayan's 'monthly payment' row: HC voluntarily adds party; sends notices to several including CM

In the 'monthly payment' controversy involving Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan, the High Court on Friday issued notice to several including the CM on a petition seeking a Vigilance probe. The court also voluntarily added a party. Justice K Babu said decision cannot be taken without hearing opposing parties

10.10 AM: Centre asks Kerala to submit revised project report on Light Metro

The revised project report for the Light Metro project, which was first conceived during the Oommen Chandy regime, has not yet been filed by Kerala, according to a declaration made by Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore to the Lok Sabha. The central government has requested the state to resubmit the project for approval.

9.30 AM: Malayali couple dies in Tamil Nadu after car plunges into river

A Malayali couple from Idukki lost their lives after their car travelling plunged into a river in Chennai. The accident took place on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli National Highway.

9.05 AM: Kashmir accident: Bodies of deceased brought to home after public homage

The bodies of all four deceased in Kashmir's Zoji La Pass accident were brought to their respective homes in Palakkad after a public homage till 8 am today. The funeral of the deceased will be held soon.

8:53 am: 39 injured after KSRTC buses collide near Pampa

A collision involving KSRTC buses occurred near Pampa Chalakkayam, resulting in an accident. Thirty-nine pilgrims sustained injuries in the incident. Six of the injured have been admitted to Kottayam Medical College, while two are receiving treatment at Pathanamthitta General Hospital. The remaining individuals are undergoing medical care at Nilakkal and Pampa hospitals. The accident took place at 1:40 am.

8:25 am: Doctor death case: Dr Shahna commemoration program held at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

The college, teachers, and students organised a commemoration for Dr. Shahna who committed suicide over dowry, on Tuesday (Dec 5). It was on the fourth day without Shahna that her classmates and teachers came to the stage to share her memories.

8.05 am: High Court to consider petition seeking Vigilance probe on Veena Vijayan's 'payment' controversy

The Kerala High Court on Friday (Dec 8) will consider the petition seeking a vigilance probe into the 'payment' controversy involving the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan. The amicus curiae appointed by the High Court had earlier stated that the vigilance court order was wrong. The amicus curia reports that the Vigilance Court's finding that there is no evidence in the case is not prima facie correct and a preliminary investigation could have been ordered in the presence of testimony that money was paid to political leaders.

8.00 am: Holiday declared for schools in 2 districts

A complete holiday has been declared for schools in Kasaragod District and a restricted holiday in Ernakulam. A holiday has been announced for schools in Kasaragod Education District on the occasion of the District School Arts Festival (Kalolsavam). The order announcing the holiday was issued by the Deputy Director of Education.

On the other hand, in Ernakulam district, holidays have been announced for various schools because of the Nava Kerala Sadas. Schools in Ernakulam, Vypin, Kochi and Kalamasery constituencies of Ernakulam district are closed today. The reason for the holiday is to avoid travel difficulties for students due to traffic jams. There is an explanation that the instruction has been given to hold the class on another holiday instead.

7.54 AM: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; yellow alert in 3 districts today

After the formation of a new cyclone in the Arabian Sea, a rain warning has been issued in various districts of the state today and tomorrow. A yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts today, while the yellow alert is in Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts tomorrow. There is a chance of light/moderate rain with thunder and lightning in the next 5 days in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department informed that isolated heavy rain is also possible on December 8 and 9.