Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kashmir accident: Bodies of four deceased to be brought to Kerala today

    The bodies of four Malayalis killed in a car accident in Kashmir's Zoji La Pass will be brought to Palakkad today. They will be transported via air from Srinagar to Kerala. The accident happened on December 5.

    Kashmir accident: Bodies of four deceased to be brought to Kerala today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 8:33 AM IST

    Delhi: The mortal remains of the Keralites killed in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Zoji La Pass on December 5 will be brought to Palakkad today. Their bodies will be transported by plane from Srinagar to Kerala today, via Delhi. Three officials, including Dr. Shajimon, a representative of Norka Roots, are still in Kashmir to finish the process. The four individuals had their post-mortems performed in Srinagar yesterday, and they were embalmed.

    The deceased are Sudheesh S (33) son of Sundaran, Anil R (33) son of Rajendran, Rahul K (28), son of Krishnan and Vignesh S (24), son of Shivam. All of them are natives of Nedungode village in Chittur in Palakkad district. A Kashmir native Ajas Ahmmed Shah, who was the driver was also killed in the accident.
    Apart from the dead bodies of the four who died in the accident, the other 8 people in the group will be brought back to Kerala by the state government. Manoj, who was seriously injured, is currently undergoing treatment in Kashmir. He is currently under observation for 72 hours.

    The news of the sudden deaths of four men from Palakkad sent a shockwave through the village. Thirteen individuals from the Chittur village of Nedungode set off on a journey that took them through several places before arriving in Jammu & Kashmir.  Meanwhile, K. Rajesh (30) and K. Arun are undergoing treatment.

    They had spent the previous six days travelling to different locations after leaving the Olavakkode railway station on Thursday night. They encountered the mishap on Tuesday while travelling to Ladakh by road in two cars via the Zoji La pass. The driver of the car, who was among the fatalities in the collision, lost control of the vehicle at a turn close to the Zoji la Pass because the snow-covered terrain made the road slippery, according to officials.
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 8:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 07 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Young doctor commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; friend Ruwais in custody

    Proud moment Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor AJR

    'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

    Cyclone Michaung: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Audi extend assistance to customers in flood-ravaged Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

    Cyclone Michaung: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Audi extend assistance to customers in flood-ravaged TN, Andhra

    Winter Session of Parliament: 'J-K Bills to give justice to those deprived of rights,' says Amit Shah AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: 'J-K Bills to give justice to those deprived of rights,' says Amit Shah

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddarmaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics vkp

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddaramaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics

    Recent Stories

    The Archies: Boney Kapoor lauds daughter Khushi Kapoor's film; says it 'took me back to my school days' ATG

    'The Archies': Boney Kapoor lauds daughter Khushi Kapoor's film; says it 'took me back to my school days'

    kerala news live 07 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Young doctor commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; friend Ruwais in custody

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal spills the beans with hilarious revelations on life with wife Katrina Kaif; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal spills the beans with hilarious revelations on life with Katrina Kaif; Read

    The Archies: Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark' ATG

    'The Archies': Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark'

    7 reasons to make soaked almonds your morning ritual SHG

    7 reasons to make soaked almonds your morning ritual

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon