Kashmir accident: Bodies of four deceased to be brought to Kerala today

The bodies of four Malayalis killed in a car accident in Kashmir's Zoji La Pass will be brought to Palakkad today. They will be transported via air from Srinagar to Kerala. The accident happened on December 5.

Delhi: The mortal remains of the Keralites killed in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Zoji La Pass on December 5 will be brought to Palakkad today. Their bodies will be transported by plane from Srinagar to Kerala today, via Delhi. Three officials, including Dr. Shajimon, a representative of Norka Roots, are still in Kashmir to finish the process. The four individuals had their post-mortems performed in Srinagar yesterday, and they were embalmed.

The deceased are Sudheesh S (33) son of Sundaran, Anil R (33) son of Rajendran, Rahul K (28), son of Krishnan and Vignesh S (24), son of Shivam. All of them are natives of Nedungode village in Chittur in Palakkad district. A Kashmir native Ajas Ahmmed Shah, who was the driver was also killed in the accident.

Apart from the dead bodies of the four who died in the accident, the other 8 people in the group will be brought back to Kerala by the state government. Manoj, who was seriously injured, is currently undergoing treatment in Kashmir. He is currently under observation for 72 hours.

The news of the sudden deaths of four men from Palakkad sent a shockwave through the village. Thirteen individuals from the Chittur village of Nedungode set off on a journey that took them through several places before arriving in Jammu & Kashmir. Meanwhile, K. Rajesh (30) and K. Arun are undergoing treatment.

They had spent the previous six days travelling to different locations after leaving the Olavakkode railway station on Thursday night. They encountered the mishap on Tuesday while travelling to Ladakh by road in two cars via the Zoji La pass. The driver of the car, who was among the fatalities in the collision, lost control of the vehicle at a turn close to the Zoji la Pass because the snow-covered terrain made the road slippery, according to officials.

