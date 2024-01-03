Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi to visit Kerala today; 1.5 km road show in Thrissur

10.40 AM: 12 students injured after school bus overturns in Kasaragod

As many as 12 students sustained minor injuries after their bus overturned on Wednesday. The injured were students of a private school in Kolidukkam, Kasaragod. The incident happened around 8 am. The school bus went out of control and hit a tree.

10.30 AM: 11 people injured in bus collision in Vadakara

Eleven people were injured in a private bus collision in Vadakara. The accident took place on JT Road around 8 am. A bus rammed into the back of another bus. The injured were admitted to the private hospital and the district hospital in Vadakara. However, no one is injured seriously.

10.15 AM: Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam in Kollam tomorrow

The state is gearing up for the 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam in Kollam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the School Kalolsavam on January 4. The Kalolsavam will be held from January 4 to January 8. Malayalam megastar Mammootty will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

9.45 AM: Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur

As a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a huge sand art has been created in the soil of Vadakkunnathan. The sand art is being made by renowned sand artist Babu Edakunni and will be presented as a tribute to the Prime Minister coming to Thrissur. Businessman Gokulam Gopalan is giving guidance to Babu.

9.00 AM: PM Modi's Kerala Visit: The vehicle for the Prime Minister's roadshow is ready. The vehicle brought from Gujarat this morning will be decorated with flowers.

8.40 AM: CM to host Christmas-New Year party today; Governor not invited

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will host a Christmas and New Year party in the capital today. Guests will attend the function at the Muscat Hotel at 12:30. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has not been invited to the banquet.

8.06 AM: Aravana supply crisis continues at Sabarimala

The Aravana supply crisis is continuing in Sabarimala. Due to a shortage of containers, distribution is limited to five tins per person. The Devaswom Board officials said that the crisis will end with the newly contracted companies delivering more tins today. Initially, two companies had taken the contract for 1.5 lakh tins per day at Sabarimala. The crisis started when one company defaulted. Production has been halved as tin is supplied by only one contractor. With this, two days ago, restrictions were imposed on the distribution of Aravana. Two more companies have been contracted to solve the problem ahead of the Makaravilakku. It is hoped that the crisis will end once they deliver the containers.

8.00 AM: PM Modi to visit Kerala today; 1.5 km road show in Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala today. The Prime Minister will arrive in Kochi in the afternoon and then proceed to Thrissur. He will address at a women's rally to be held after a 1.5 km roadshow around Thekkinkad Maidan. Preparations have been completed in Thrissur to receive the Prime Minister. More than 3,000 policemen will be deployed in the city and on the routes where the Prime Minister will come. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Kuttanellur College ground at 2 pm and will enter the Swaraj Round by 2.15 pm.

The Pooram city is under the surveillance of the Special Protection Group and the Central Forces. City security was taken over by SPG. Media has also been restricted from reporting the event. There are periodic bomb squad inspections. The entrance from Nayakanal to Thekinkad Maidan is completely under the control of SPG and other police forces.