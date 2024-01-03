Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur

    Renowned sand artist Babu Edakunni has created a 51 ft tall sand art of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tribute, who is scheduled to visit Thrissur today (Jan 3).

    Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

    Thrissur: As a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a huge sand art has been created in the soil of Vadakkunnathan. The sand art is being made by renowned sand artist Babu Edakunni and will be presented as a tribute to the Prime Minister coming to Thrissur. Businessman Gokulam Gopalan is giving guidance to Babu.

    The sand art is prepared by collecting soil from 51 places in the country. This will include soil from Vadodara, the birthplace of Narendra Modi. The art is finished with sand collected from different corners to reinforce the concept of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The sand art is 51 ft tall.

    The magnificent art was completed in 10 days. The artist claims that no one has ever completed such a large art in sand. Therefore, the art was created as a tribute to Modi and is likely to achieve a world record. Artist Babu Edakunni said that his admiration for the Prime Minister was the motivation to create such a large picture of him in the sand. Babu has around five assistants.

    Gokulam Group is bearing the cost of sand art. The art will be presented to the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to participate in the Sthreeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam" conference organized by the BJP and the Mahila Morcha at Thekinkad Maidan.

    The BJP anticipates more than two lakh women attending the event. Seemingly, the plan is to attract women voters and win their support regardless of political affiliation. BJP sources in Kerala said that well-known women from different fields will be present. Expected attendees of the event include ASHA employees, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, entrepreneurs, and social activists.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers vkp

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers

    Karnataka BJP President B.Y Vijayendra leads statewide protest against Congress govt's alleged anti-Hindu actions

    K'taka BJP President B.Y Vijayendra leads statewide protest against Congress govt's alleged anti-Hindu actions

    Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws AJR

    Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws

    Worrying surge in criminal, suicide cases in Kerala; Check details rkn

    Worrying surge in criminal, suicide cases in Kerala; Check details

    'They grabbed my hair...': Belagavi woman alleges she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute vkp

    'They grabbed my hair...': Woman claims she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute at Belagavi

    Recent Stories

    Bollywood actor Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details RBA

    Bollywood actress Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers vkp

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers

    Karnataka BJP President B.Y Vijayendra leads statewide protest against Congress govt's alleged anti-Hindu actions

    K'taka BJP President B.Y Vijayendra leads statewide protest against Congress govt's alleged anti-Hindu actions

    Karnataka faces massive increase in liquor prices post New Year celebrations; check details vkp

    Karnataka faces massive increase in liquor prices post New Year celebrations; check details

    Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws AJR

    Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon