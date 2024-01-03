Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur

Thrissur: As a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a huge sand art has been created in the soil of Vadakkunnathan. The sand art is being made by renowned sand artist Babu Edakunni and will be presented as a tribute to the Prime Minister coming to Thrissur. Businessman Gokulam Gopalan is giving guidance to Babu.

The sand art is prepared by collecting soil from 51 places in the country. This will include soil from Vadodara, the birthplace of Narendra Modi. The art is finished with sand collected from different corners to reinforce the concept of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The sand art is 51 ft tall.

The magnificent art was completed in 10 days. The artist claims that no one has ever completed such a large art in sand. Therefore, the art was created as a tribute to Modi and is likely to achieve a world record. Artist Babu Edakunni said that his admiration for the Prime Minister was the motivation to create such a large picture of him in the sand. Babu has around five assistants.

Gokulam Group is bearing the cost of sand art. The art will be presented to the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to participate in the Sthreeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam" conference organized by the BJP and the Mahila Morcha at Thekinkad Maidan.

The BJP anticipates more than two lakh women attending the event. Seemingly, the plan is to attract women voters and win their support regardless of political affiliation. BJP sources in Kerala said that well-known women from different fields will be present. Expected attendees of the event include ASHA employees, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, entrepreneurs, and social activists.