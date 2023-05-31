Kerala minor who allegedly committed suicide in religious school was sexually abused 6 months earlier: Autopsy

The post-mortem report on the death of a minor girl in a private religious school in Balaramapuram confirmed that the victim was sexually abused six months earlier. The police filed a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against her male friend.

Thiruvananthapuram: The post-mortem report has made substantial progress in the investigation into the girl's mysterious death at a private religious school in Balaramapuram. The police filed a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against her male friend based on the post-mortem report that the girl had been sexually abused.

A 17-year-old girl was found hanging in the library of the Khadijath-ul Kubra Women's Arabic College at Idamanakuzhi on May 13. The deceased has been identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapally, a plus-one student.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the victim was sexually abused six months before joining the religious school. Police were informed by the staff at the religious facility that they had occasionally scolded her but had not physically hurt her.

Police claim that the family sent the child to a religious school after learning about the contact with the boyfriend. The girl was allegedly subjected to mental torture, according to the authorities. There will be progress in the matter of suicide instigation following POCSO.

The youth has been arrested by the police for the death of Asmiya.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that Asmiya died by suicide. However, her relatives alleged that there was foul play in the report and that she would not commit suicide. Relatives also complained that attempts were being made to defame Asmiya.

Asmiya received admission to the Balaramapuram institution for Plus One and religious studies after passing through SSLC. The girl, who returned home for a month's leave during the fasting season, complained about a few things and told her parents she wouldn't be studying at the institution because things weren't moving along properly. However, they helped her understand and sent her away.

Further details are awaited.