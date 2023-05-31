Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala minor who allegedly committed suicide in religious school was sexually abused 6 months earlier: Autopsy

    The post-mortem report on the death of a minor girl in a private religious school in Balaramapuram confirmed that the victim was sexually abused six months earlier. The police filed a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act  (POCSO) case against her male friend.

    Kerala minor who allegedly committed suicide in religious school was sexually abused 6 months earlier autopsy report out anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 31, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The post-mortem report has made substantial progress in the investigation into the girl's mysterious death at a private religious school in Balaramapuram. The police filed a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act  (POCSO) case against her male friend based on the post-mortem report that the girl had been sexually abused. 

    Also read: Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school

    A 17-year-old girl was found hanging in the library of the Khadijath-ul Kubra Women's Arabic College at Idamanakuzhi on May 13. The deceased has been identified as Asmiya Mol from Beemapally, a plus-one student. 

    The post-mortem report confirmed that the victim was sexually abused six months before joining the religious school. Police were informed by the staff at the religious facility that they had occasionally scolded her but had not physically hurt her.

    Police claim that the family sent the child to a religious school after learning about the contact with the boyfriend. The girl was allegedly subjected to mental torture, according to the authorities. There will be progress in the matter of suicide instigation following POCSO.

    The youth has been arrested by the police for the death of Asmiya. 

    The preliminary post-mortem report stated that Asmiya died by suicide. However, her relatives alleged that there was foul play in the report and that she would not commit suicide. Relatives also complained that attempts were being made to defame Asmiya.

    Asmiya received admission to the Balaramapuram institution for Plus One and religious studies after passing through SSLC. The girl, who returned home for a month's leave during the fasting season, complained about a few things and told her parents she wouldn't be studying at the institution because things weren't moving along properly. However, they helped her understand and sent her away.

    Further details are awaited.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Peace prosperity is top priority Amit Shah chairs key meet in violence hit Manipur orders strict action gcw

    'Peace, prosperity is top priority': Amit Shah chairs key meet in violence-hit Manipur

    Inside details of Shahbad Dairy murder: How accused Sahil plotted Sakshi's gruesome killing snt

    Inside details of Shahbad Dairy murder: How accused Sahil plotted Sakshi's gruesome killing

    Wrestlers return without immersing medals in Ganga; Kejriwal says 'PM should shed arrogance' snt

    Wrestlers return without immersing medals in Ganga; Kejriwal says 'PM should shed arrogance'

    Chhattisgarh govt slaps Rs 53,000 fine for official draining 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve mobile phone AJR

    Chhattisgarh govt slaps Rs 53,000 fine for official draining 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve mobile phone

    Kerala-run ANERT launches mega project to make its capital largest solar city in India anr

    Kerala-run ANERT launches mega project to make its capital largest solar city in India

    Recent Stories

    KK death anniversary: Top 7 iconic songs by late singing sensation that will always be fan-favourites vma

    KK death anniversary: Top 7 iconic songs by late singing sensation that will always be fan-favourites

    Kamal Haasan in Prabhas' Project K? Actor to play villain in Nag Ashwin's film? Read more RBA

    Kamal Haasan in Prabhas' Project K? Actor to play villain in Nag Ashwin's film? Read more

    GSEB HSC Result 2023 Gujarat Board announces Class 12th Arts Commerce here is how to check your marks gcw

    GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board announces Class 12th results; here's how to check your marks

    CHSE Odisha Board 12th result 2023 HSE Plus Two science commerce results to be announced today here is how to check gcw

    CHSE Odisha Board 12th result 2023: HSE Plus Two results to be announced today; here's how to check

    KK first death anniversary: Singer died due to cardiac arrest; 5 things that were ignored RBA

    KK first death anniversary: Singer died due to cardiac arrest; 5 things that were ignored

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon