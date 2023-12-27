Kerala: Mandala Pooja at Sabarimala today; preparations started for Makaravilakku

The Mandala Pooja will be held at Sabarimala between 10:30 am and 11:30 am today. The temple will be closed temporarily after Mandala Pooja.

Pathanamthitta: The 41-day auspicious vrath of Mandala Masam ends today. The Mandala Pooja will be held at Sabarimala between 10:30 am and 11:30 am today. The temple will be closed temporarily after Mandala Pooja and will be opened for Makaravilakku Mohatsavam on December 30. The Thanka Anki procession, marking the end of the 41 days of fasting, reached the Sabarimala Sannidhanam last night. Sabarimala witnessed the huge rush due to the procession yesterday.

Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more

The Devaswom Board said that preparations are being made for the Makaravilakku festival this time. The Devaswom board president PS Prashanth stated that the spot booking limit of Makaravilakku will be 80,000. The temple portals will be opened on January 13 in the evening. The Bimba shudhikriya will be done on the morning of January 14. The Makarasankrama pooja will be held at 2:46 pm on the same day. This will be followed by welcoming Thiruvabharanam and lamp worship. The revival will be held from January 15 to January 19, 2024. The devotees will have access to darshan till January 20. The temple portals will be closed on January 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth said that after 39 days of the Mandal period, the revenue of Sabarimala is Rs 204.30 crore. The total revenue till December 25 is Rs 204,30,76,704. Last year's revenue was Rs 222.98 crore. He said that this figure will change significantly when the auctions and coins received as offerings are also included. Rs 63.89 crore received as offerings (63,89,10,320). Rs. 96.32 crore (96,32,44,610) was received from the sale of Aravana and Rs.12,38,76,720 (Rs. 12.38 crore) from the sale of Appam

