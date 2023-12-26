Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more

    Mandala Pooja is a significant ritual associated with the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, India. Mandala Pooja is a spiritually significant event, symbolizing the completion of a challenging pilgrimage and the devotees' dedication to Lord Ayyappa. Here's a brief overview of its date, history, timing , significance, and more:

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Mandala Pooja is a significant ritual associated with the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, India. Here's a brief overview of its history, significance, and more:

    This year, the Mandala Pooja falls on December 27, 2023, which marks the end of the 41-day austerity period by Ayyappa devotees.

    History:
    1. Sabarimala Temple:
    The Sabarimala Temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, a revered deity in Hinduism. The temple is situated in the Western Ghats and is known for its rigorous pilgrimage traditions.

    2. Mandala Pooja:
    Mandala Pooja marks the culmination of the 41-day austerity period observed by Ayyappa devotees, known as the Mandala Kalam. Pilgrims undertake a rigorous pilgrimage during this period, following strict vows and practices.

     Significance:
    1. End of Austerity Period:
    Mandala Pooja signifies the end of the Mandala Kalam, during which devotees observe penance, celibacy, and other austerities.

    2. Completion of Pilgrimage:
    Pilgrims visit Sabarimala during the Mandala Kalam, and Mandala Pooja marks the completion of their pilgrimage.

    3. Offerings and Rituals:
    Devotees make special offerings and perform rituals, seeking the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. The temple witnesses a surge in devotees during this time, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.

    4. Harivarasanam:
    The sacred song "Harivarasanam" is recited during the closure of the temple doors, marking the end of the pilgrimage season.

    5. Harvest Festival:
    Mandala Pooja coincides with the conclusion of the harvest season, and in some regions, it is celebrated as a harvest festival.

     Rituals and Celebrations:
    1. Makaravilakku:
    The Mandala Pooja season concludes with the Makaravilakku festival, a celestial lighting that occurs on the day of Makara Sankranti. The event involves the lighting of a sacred lamp at Ponnambalamedu, visible from Sabarimala.

    2. Pilgrimage Procession:
    The pilgrimage culminates with a grand procession, and devotees participate in the divine rituals.

    3. Temple Rituals:
    Elaborate rituals are performed at the Sabarimala Temple, and the temple complex becomes the focal point of religious activities

    4. Devotee Offerings:
    Devotees offer ghee-filled coconuts, known as Neyyabhishekam, as a symbol of surrender and devotion.

    Mandala Pooja is a spiritually significant event, symbolizing the completion of a challenging pilgrimage and the devotees' dedication to Lord Ayyappa. The rituals, traditions, and celebrations surrounding Mandala Pooja contribute to the cultural richness and religious fervor associated with the Sabarimala Temple.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dattatreya Jayanti 2023: Know rituals, date, significance and more anr

    Dattatreya Jayanti 2023: Know rituals, date, significance and more

    Vaikuntha-Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Know date, significance, celebration and more anr

    Vaikuntha-Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Know date, significance, celebration and more

    Gita Jayanti 2023: Know date, significance, rituals of this auspicious day anr

    Gita Jayanti 2023: Know date, significance, rituals of this auspicious day

    Kuchela Dinam 2023: Know the date, significance, importance, history , celebrations and more rkn

    Kuchela Dinam 2023: Know the date, significance, importance, history , celebrations and more

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Heard of the Ramanandi sect that worships Lord Ram as a child?

    Recent Stories

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' REVIEW: Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Ananya Panday's film

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan REVIEW: Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Ananya's film

    'Why was Manipur Bishop not invited...' Congress on PM Modi's Christmas feast anr

    'Why was Manipur Bishop not invited...' Congress on PM Modi's Christmas feast

    Karnataka BJP announces Poojari as LoP, Bellad Dy LoP in Assembly: Strategic moves for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Karnataka BJP announces Poojari as LoP, Bellad Dy LoP in Assembly: Strategic moves for 2024 Lok Sabha election

    Sara Ali Khan celebrates Christmas with parents Saif, Amrita; Kriti spends the day with Kartik Aaryan ATG

    Sara Ali Khan celebrates Christmas with parents Saif, Amrita; Kriti spends the day with Kartik Aaryan

    PM Modi celebrates Veer Bal Diwas, honors Sikh martyrs at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi celebrates Veer Bal Diwas, honors Sikh martyrs at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon