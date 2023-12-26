Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more

Mandala Pooja is a significant ritual associated with the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, India. Mandala Pooja is a spiritually significant event, symbolizing the completion of a challenging pilgrimage and the devotees' dedication to Lord Ayyappa. Here's a brief overview of its date, history, timing , significance, and more:

This year, the Mandala Pooja falls on December 27, 2023, which marks the end of the 41-day austerity period by Ayyappa devotees.

History:

1. Sabarimala Temple:

The Sabarimala Temple is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, a revered deity in Hinduism. The temple is situated in the Western Ghats and is known for its rigorous pilgrimage traditions.

2. Mandala Pooja:

Mandala Pooja marks the culmination of the 41-day austerity period observed by Ayyappa devotees, known as the Mandala Kalam. Pilgrims undertake a rigorous pilgrimage during this period, following strict vows and practices.

Significance:

1. End of Austerity Period:

Mandala Pooja signifies the end of the Mandala Kalam, during which devotees observe penance, celibacy, and other austerities.

2. Completion of Pilgrimage:

Pilgrims visit Sabarimala during the Mandala Kalam, and Mandala Pooja marks the completion of their pilgrimage.

3. Offerings and Rituals:

Devotees make special offerings and perform rituals, seeking the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. The temple witnesses a surge in devotees during this time, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.

4. Harivarasanam:

The sacred song "Harivarasanam" is recited during the closure of the temple doors, marking the end of the pilgrimage season.

5. Harvest Festival:

Mandala Pooja coincides with the conclusion of the harvest season, and in some regions, it is celebrated as a harvest festival.

Rituals and Celebrations:

1. Makaravilakku:

The Mandala Pooja season concludes with the Makaravilakku festival, a celestial lighting that occurs on the day of Makara Sankranti. The event involves the lighting of a sacred lamp at Ponnambalamedu, visible from Sabarimala.

2. Pilgrimage Procession:

The pilgrimage culminates with a grand procession, and devotees participate in the divine rituals.

3. Temple Rituals:

Elaborate rituals are performed at the Sabarimala Temple, and the temple complex becomes the focal point of religious activities

4. Devotee Offerings:

Devotees offer ghee-filled coconuts, known as Neyyabhishekam, as a symbol of surrender and devotion.

Mandala Pooja is a spiritually significant event, symbolizing the completion of a challenging pilgrimage and the devotees' dedication to Lord Ayyappa. The rituals, traditions, and celebrations surrounding Mandala Pooja contribute to the cultural richness and religious fervor associated with the Sabarimala Temple.