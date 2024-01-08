Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala man modifies bike for safe riding; Here's how

    A system has been installed on the bike to detect the presence of alcohol content. As the system detects the presence of alcohol, the vehicle will make a sound like a buzzer and will turn off.

    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Thrissur: A 24-year-old named Raju has come up with an ingenious way to promote road safety in Thrissur. He has modified his bike so that it won't start unless he's wearing a helmet. Raju's initiative aims to encourage responsible riding and address the issue of drunk driving. This innovative approach is gaining attention in the town as it adds an extra layer of safety, ensuring that riders not only have helmets but also wear them before hitting the road. 

    Raju said that the helmet is made of solar power, as it did not start without clipping the helmet. Not only the helmet,  the bike will not start if you are drunk. A system has been installed on the bike to detect the presence of alcohol content. As the system detects the presence of alcohol, the vehicle will make a sound like a buzzer and will turn off. Raju is currently working as an electrician and plumber in Thrissur.

    He made the system two years ago for just Rs 1500. Two or three prominent companies had approached Raju for his creative invention. However, he has not accepted any of these orders. Raju said that the inspiration behind such an invention was the death of his friend in an accident. His friend died when he drove the bike without a helmet.

