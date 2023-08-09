Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Man injured in car fire incident dies in Kottayam

    Car fire incident in Kottayam: According to the fire department, a short-circuit might have started the fire as the car was old. Once the forensic investigation is complete, the real cause will become clear.

    Kerala: Man injured in car fire incident dies in Kottayam anr
    Kottayam: A 57-year-old man, Pandanchira Ottukunnel O.G Sabu, died due to severe burn injuries sustained when his car erupted in flames in Vakathanam. He was under treatment at the Kottayam Medical College hospital and sustained 80 percent burn injuries. The tragic event happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday on a road near the deceased's house. According to reports, Sabu had claimed to be travelling to Vakathanam when he left his house that morning, but he soon came back. The car stopped close to Sabu's house, and the locals also observed it.

    Also read: Kerala man dies in car explosion while parking at his house

    In the midst of this, the car burst into flames and made a loud explosion.

    The car was entirely in flames when people working on a nearby property arrived at the scene. The driver's door area had comparatively less fire. With both of his hands on the car's glass, Sabu was lying unconscious. Sabu was eventually rescued from the car by residents and construction workers.

    Sabu was soon shifted to Chethipuzha Hospital in a neighbour's car. His wife Shiny also sustained burn injuries while trying to save him. Later, an ambulance with a ventilator supporting it transported Sabu to the Kottayam MCH. The Changanacherry Fire Department and local residents doused the fire.

