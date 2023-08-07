Kerala man dies in car explosion while parking at his house

Alappuzha: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man died after a car exploded in Mavelikkara, Alappuzha on Monday (Aug 7) at 12.30 am. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Prakash alias Kannan, a native of Karazhma. The incident happened when Kannan was parking his car at his house.

Also read: 25-year-old Kathakali artiste collapses during performance in temple; dies

In Mavelikkara, Krishna Prakash had been operating an internet café next to the Government Girls Higher Secondary School. He was driving home from work when the tragic incident happened. According to reports, when he was parking in front of his rented home, the car exploded with a thud.

Although the local rushed to douse the fire, he could not be saved. The reason for the explosion of the car is yet to be ascertained.

A pregnant woman and her husband were killed in a car fire in February while en route to a hospital in Kannur. Reesha, 26, and her husband Prijith, 35, were on their way to a district hospital when she reported experiencing labour pains, according to the police. The vehicle, a 2020 Maruti S-Presso, was carrying six passengers. The couple in the front couldn't unlock the doors and became trapped when the car caught fire while the four people in the backseat, including a child, were able to escape