Muhammedali, a Vengara native, has confessed to two murders committed 40 years ago, saying overwhelming guilt led him to reveal the truth. He stated that he could no longer live with the burden and is now ready to face any legal punishment for his past actions.

Muhammedali, a resident of Vengara, has said that he is relieved that the police have finally identified the person he killed decades ago. He spoke to Asianet News after revealing shocking details of two murders he committed nearly 40 years ago.

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“I am ready to happily accept any punishment,” he said, adding that the decision to confess came after four long decades of living with intense guilt. According to him, the burden of his past actions gradually became unbearable over the years.

Muhammedali explained that the emotional turning point came after the death of his son. He began to feel that his son’s passing was linked to his own past sins, a thought that deeply disturbed him and led to severe mental distress. He said he was unable to sleep properly and was constantly haunted by remorse and regret.

As his psychological stress increased, he even tried discussing the incidents with friends, but claims that no one believed him at the time. Eventually, he said, speaking out about the crimes became the only way to find some peace of mind.

He further stated that both murders were not premeditated and happened accidentally in the circumstances of that time. Muhammedali also said that he was very young then, which is why he was never suspected or caught by law enforcement for all these years. Now, after decades, he insists he is ready to face the consequences of his confession and accept whatever punishment the law decides.