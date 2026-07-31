STF constable Akshay Kumar has been arrested by Arrah Police and STF in the high-profile Bharat Tiwari encounter case. The action follows CM Samrat Choudhary's assurance of justice to the victim's family, who demand accountability for all involved.

Arrah Superintendent of Police Raj on Friday confirmed that joint teams of the Arrah Police and the Special Task Force (STF) have arrested STF constable Akshay Kumar from Ara in the high-profile Bharat Tiwari encounter case. "A policeman involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case has been arrested. The arrested policeman has been identified as Akshay. This operation was conducted jointly by Arrah Police and the Special Task Force (STF). Further legal proceedings are underway and the investigation is ongoing," Arrah SP Raj told ANI.

Probe Intensifies After CM's Intervention

Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary met Bharat Tiwari's family in Patna and assured them that justice would be served. It was immediately after this meeting that SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma was recalled back to the police headquarters. Bharat Tiwari's family has maintained from day one that the encounter was questionable and demanded an impartial probe against all involved personnel.

Family Demands Complete Justice

Following the arrest, Bharat Tiwari's family reiterated their demand for strict accountability across the board. Speaking on the development, his mother Asha Devi, father Kashinath Tiwari, brother Chandan Tiwari, and sister-in-law Suman Devi expressed their views on the ongoing investigation. "We have faith in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, but a single arrest does not deliver complete justice. True justice will only be served when every single police officer involved in this incident is arrested and given the strictest punishment under the law," according to Bharat Tiwari's family.

Background of the Controversial Encounter

On June 17, Bharat Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, was killed in a police encounter. The incident triggered widespread controversy across the region. Bharat Tiwari's family claimed that he had surrendered and laid down his weapon before the police opened fire. Following the uproar over the incident, the Bihar government announced a judicial probe into the matter.

Investigation and Aftermath

The arrest has sent shockwaves through the state's law enforcement apparatus. While this first apprehension represents a pivotal juncture in the probe, authorities emphasise that the full truth of the encounter will emerge through due judicial process. (ANI)