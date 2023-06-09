Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal (NR-332) 9 June 2023: Check prizes, time of draw and more

Kerala lottery Result Nirmal (NR-332) 9 June 2023: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The price of the Nirmal NR-332 Lottery ticket is Rs 30

Kerala lottery Result Nirmal (NR-332) 9 June 2023: The Nirmal NR-332 Lottery results will be officially announced on Friday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on their website, keralalotteriesresults.in, starting from 3:00 PM. Winners are required to submit their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw to claim their prizes. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department releases the lottery in 12 different series, which can vary. Each week, around 10.8 million tickets are made available for purchase. The first prize winner will receive a cash reward of Rs 70 Lakh.

Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Nirmal Lottery NR-332

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lottery Department is operated by the Government of Kerala and has been conducting weekly lotteries, making it the first of its kind in India. Currently, the department conducts seven lotteries, and the draws take place every day at 3:00 PM at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also organizes special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objective of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

Winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within 30 days.

