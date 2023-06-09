Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify today: These states likely to be affected; check details

    Cyclone Biparjoy: The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea. The cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' got its name as suggested by Bangladesh. In Bengali, the word 'Biparjoy' holds the meaning of 'disaster' or 'calamity'.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (June 9) has said that Cyclone Biparjoy is all set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days. The severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on June 8, the IMD said.

    In a tweet, the IMD said, "Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of June 8, 2023, over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days."

    The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea. The cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' got its name as suggested by Bangladesh. In Bengali, the word 'Biparjoy' holds the meaning of 'disaster' or 'calamity'.

    The process of naming cyclones follows a rotational system among countries, adhering to specific guidelines that have been established.

    Cyclone Biparjoy: List of city/states likely to be impacted

    According to the IMD, high-speed winds will affect weather in the Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts till June 10. Gale wind can reach a speed of 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph over the central Arabian Sea.

    The IMD has not yet predicted any major impact on countries adjoining the Arabian Sea, including India, Oman, Iran and Pakistan.

    The IMD has predicted that the most affected areas by the storm are expected to be the adjoining regions of the west-central and south Arabian Sea. Apart from this, coasts of north Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa is expected to be affected.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
