Mumbai Port Authority marked its 154th Foundation Day in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The event saw the inauguration, foundation stone laying, and announcement of 63 projects worth a total of Rs 5,028.17 crore.

Mumbai Port Authority on Thursday celebrated its 154th Foundation Day in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India. Vijay Kumar, IAS, Secretary to the Govt of India, MoPSW. Dr M Angamuthu, IAS, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority; Adesh Titarmare, IAS, Deputy Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority; Gaurav Dayal, IAS, Chairperson, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority; and Mayank Kumar, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner, Mumbai Customs Zone-I, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, attended the programme.

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Rs 5,028 Crore Worth of Projects Unveiled

The Foundation Day programme, held on the theme "Together We Can", recognised the contributions of officers, employees, workers, port users, shipping lines, trade partners, service providers and stakeholders associated with the port's operations. During the event, Mumbai Port Authority showcased 63 projects worth Rs 5,028.17 crore across inauguration, foundation stone laying and announcement categories. The projects included seven inaugurated projects worth Rs 132.29 crore, 34 projects for foundation stone laying worth Rs 1,354.59 crore and 22 announced projects worth Rs 3,541.29 crore.

A Foundation Day video highlighting the journey of Mumbai Port Authority and its contribution to the maritime sector was screened during the programme. The event also witnessed the exchange of the Indira Dock Operations and Maintenance Agreement and the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina Agreement, which are linked to port operations, waterfront development and utilisation of port assets.

Leaders Laud Port's Century-and-a-Half Service

In his welcome address, Mumbai Port Authority Chairperson Dr M Angamuthu said the occasion provided an opportunity to reflect on the institution's long service to the nation and acknowledge the contribution of all those associated with it.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State Shantanu Thakur said Mumbai Port Authority has served trade, industry and the maritime community for over a century and a half. He also acknowledged the contribution of officers, employees, workers and stakeholders in the functioning of the port.

In his keynote address, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated Mumbai Port Authority on completing 154 years of service and highlighted its role in the growth of Mumbai as a financial and commercial hub. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of port-led development, Sonowal said Mumbai Port continues to create opportunities in investment, tourism, logistics and energy infrastructure.

He also referred to initiatives such as the cruise terminal, ferry jetty projects, Jawahar Dweep reclamation and energy infrastructure projects being taken forward by Mumbai Port Authority. The Union Minister also referred to the role of modern ports in India's growth and said that institutions such as Mumbai Port Authority have an important responsibility in the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

Awards and Recognitions

The programme also featured a presentation on 100 years of the Mumbai Port Sports Club. Awards were presented to sports achievers, stakeholders and employees in recognition of their contribution and service.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Deputy Chairperson Adesh Titarmare. (ANI)