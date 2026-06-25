BRS's KTR accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of deceiving Telangana by failing to implement poll promises. He alleged the govt pushed real estate into crisis, stopped Rythu Bandhu, and diverted state resources to Delhi.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Revanth Reddy government had "deceived every section of Telangana society" by failing to implement the promises made before the Assembly elections, a release said.

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Addressing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) training programme and the BRS General Body meeting at Chevella Assembly constituency, KTR said that "despite completing nearly half of its tenure, the Congress government had not fulfilled even a single major assurance given to the people".

Allegations on Real Estate and BRS's Track Record

KTR said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had projected himself as an "expert" in the real estate sector after assuming office but had instead "pushed the industry into an unprecedented crisis", resulting in the loss of livelihoods for lakhs of people. "He said the BRS government under KCR had transformed the once backward Chevella region by establishing industrial parks at Chandanvelly and Seetharampur and bringing global companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Welspun, creating employment opportunities for thousands of youth," it added.

Accusations of Anti-People Governance

Accusing the Congress government of "anti-people governance", KTR alleged that "thousands of houses were being demolished" while election promises remained unfulfilled. He criticised the government for "discontinuing" the Rythu Bandhu scheme despite making strong commitments before the elections and remarked that "Rythu Bandhu has been stopped in Telangana, while Rahul Bandhu has begun." He further alleged that "Telangana's resources were being diverted to satisfy the Congress leadership in Delhi."

Questions on Financial Management

Questioning the government's financial management, KTR said the Congress continued to blame the previous BRS government for debt "while failing to explain how nearly Rs 4 lakh crore borrowed" during the last two-and-a-half years had been spent. "He asserted that every rupee borrowed during the BRS regime was invested in development and welfare," it aded.

'Betrayal of Weaker Sections'

KTR also accused the Congress of "betraying" SCs, STs, Dalits and other weaker sections by failing to implement promises such as enhanced Dalit Bandhu assistance, Indiramma housing and protection of assigned lands, it said. He alleged that the government had not "honoured" the guarantees made to the people before the elections.

KTR's Call to Party Cadre

Calling upon party workers to intensify organisational activities, KTR urged them to actively participate in the digital membership drive and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme. He assured party workers that he would "personally stand" by them over the next five years and ensure opportunities for every dedicated worker.

KTR appealed to the cadre to "strengthen the party from the booth level and prepare for the next electoral battle".

The meeting was attended by former Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, Patlolla Karthik Reddy, former Shabad ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy, Chevella membership registration in-charge Rambabu Yadav and other senior party leaders. (ANI)