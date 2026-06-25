Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik grieved the loss of life in the Keyi Panyor district flash flood. He urged monsoon preparedness and directed agencies to keep roads open. One person was killed and four are missing in the disaster.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of life caused by the flash flood in Keyi Panyor district. He also expressed concern for those who are still missing and prayed for their safe recovery. Wishing a speedy and complete recovery to the injured, the Governor conveyed his solidarity with all affected families during this difficult time.

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Governor Directs Monsoon Preparedness

Calling for proactive measures, the Governor directed the district administration and all concerned departments to remain on high alert and strengthen preparedness for the monsoon season. He urged officials to identify vulnerable locations, closely monitor weather conditions, and ensure the timely dissemination of advisories to people residing in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas. The Governor also instructed the disaster management authorities and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to work in close coordination to keep vital road communication networks open and free from landslide debris.

"Maintaining uninterrupted connectivity, particularly in remote and border areas, is essential for the movement of rescue teams, emergency services, essential supplies, and public convenience during the monsoon months," he said.

Flash Flood Claims Life, Triggers Landslides

On Wednesday, one person was killed, and four others went missing after a flash flood washed away several houses and properties at Poosa village near Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district.

The massive landslides triggered by heavy rainfall at multiple locations on the Kimin-Yachuli connecting road in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district had stopped the vehicular movement. Local people and commuters have been facing massive problems following the natural disaster.

Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

The Arunachal Pradesh government also activated emergency air support and, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), launched rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district after flash floods struck the Poosa area, facilitating the rapid deployment of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, the state's Department of Civil Aviation was immediately activated after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on readiness for rescue and relief operations.

The SDRF team and essential rescue materials were transported to the affected area to support ongoing relief efforts. Authorities said additional air support operations have been planned to meet further requirements as rescue and relief activities continue in the district. (ANI)