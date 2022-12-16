Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 307 lottery winning number announced

    Kerala lottery result for December 16, 2022: Here’s the winning ticket number for Nirmal NR-307, other prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

    The Kerala state lottery department conducted a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-307 today on Friday, December 16 at 3 pm.   The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

    The grand prize winner will receive an incredible Rs 70 lakh, while the holder of the winning second-place ticket will receive Rs 10 lakh. Winners of the third award will each earn Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be watched over by impartial judges.

    1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
    2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
    3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
    4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
    5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
    6th Prize: Rs. 500
    7th Prize: Rs. 100
    Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

    By visiting www.keralalotteries.com, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, participants in Nirmal NR-307 may view the results. These results are further published in the Kerala Government Gazette in addition to the website.

    In order to verify their winning tickets, Nirmal NR-307 fortunate draw winners must consult the Kerala lottery results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity documentation if they discover their ticket number in the published gazette in order to collect the reward within 30 days.

