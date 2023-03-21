Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Life Mission scam: ED arrests Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapen

    Out of the Rs 20 crore received from the Red Crescent, a voluntary organization in the UAE, Santhosh Eapen allegedly distributed about Rs 4.5 crore as commission to various officials.

    Kerala Life Mission scam: ED arrests Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapen ANR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate on Monday night arrested Santhosh Eapen, Managing Director of Unitac Builders, for alleged FERA violations in the Life Mission Scam case. He will be produced in the Kochi court on Tuesday. He was given the contract for the LIFE Mission Housing Project in Thrissur's Wadakanchery. 

    Delhi excise policy: ED asked Kavitha just 14 questions in 10 hours, claims BRS

    Out of the Rs 20 crore received from the Red Crescent, a voluntary organization in the UAE, Santhosh Eapen allegedly distributed about Rs 4.5 crore as commission to various officials. He had revealed in a statement to the probe team that Indian money was exchanged with US Dollars with the help of some bank officials. It was then directly handed over to Khalid Showkri, a former accountant in the Thiruvananthapuram UAE consulate. 

    Eapen told ED officials that dollars were given to the consulate official as per the direction of the high-profile gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, PS Sarith and Sandeep Nair. In connection with the same case, the ED arrested the former principal secretary to the Kerala CMO, M Sivasankar, last month. 

    Red Crescent had offered Rs 20 crore as aid for the rehabilitation of victims of the 2018 floods. It was then diverted to Life Mission Scheme at Wadakkanchery, allegedly at the behest of Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh, who was the executive secretary at the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    The LIFE Mission is the mission of the Government of Kerala to build free houses for all the homeless in Kerala. LIFE  mission scheme envisages a comprehensive housing scheme for all the landless and homeless in the State. The aim is to build 500 sq. ft houses costing Rs. 4 lakh each, for which the state has tweaked the Union government’s housing programme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

    Also Read: Tripura CM Saha is upset about his government staff not cooperating

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do not to stop the Delhi Budget': CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi AJR

    'Do not stop Delhi Budget': CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

    IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, know full forecast here AJR

    IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, know full forecast here

    Delhi excise policy: ED asked Kavitha just 14 questions in 10 hours, claims BRS

    Delhi excise policy: ED asked Kavitha just 14 questions in 10 hours, claims BRS

    Fugitive Mehul Choksi is no more on the Interpol Red Notice database

    Fugitive Mehul Choksi is no more on Interpol Red Notice database

    Tripura CM Saha is upset about his government staff not cooperating

    Tripura CM Saha is upset about his government staff not cooperating

    Recent Stories

    Do not to stop the Delhi Budget': CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi AJR

    'Do not stop Delhi Budget': CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

    Hyundai Verna 2023 launch today When where to watch event LIVE Heres what you can expect gcw

    Hyundai Verna 2023 launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Here's what you can expect

    football photos Cristiano Ronaldo pictured training ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers; looks delighted to be back snt

    PHOTOS: Ronaldo pictured training ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers; looks delighted to be back

    football Here is how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked-ayh

    Here's how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked

    Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan is having 'sleepless nights' due to threats vma

    Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan was having 'sleepless nights' due to threats

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon