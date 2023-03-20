Tripura CM Saha is upset about his government staff not cooperating

The government has given a lot of benefits to the employees- from releasing DA to salary hike but the results tell a different story, he said

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday claimed there was a 'lack of cooperation' from government employees in the state despite his party 'doing a lot' for the two-lakh government workforce. The Chief Minister's assertion came in the backdrop of BJP's 'poor show' in postal ballots in the recently concluded elections.

The government has given a lot of benefits to the employees -- from releasing DA to salary hikes -- but the results tell a different story, he said during a programme to mark 'world oral health day' at Rabindra Bhavan.

"In August 2022, the government released 12 per cent DA to 1.88 lakh employees and pensioners to woo the employee voters before the Assembly elections. The government wants to stand behind you. How will it work if you don't want to stand beside the government? The government is working in the fullest transparent way. There might be views, but I hope the employees will agree on the government's integrity and sincerity for overall development," he said.

Saha expressed his anguish that despite doing a lot of things, the government is not receiving cooperation from the employees. He said, "We would identify who is behind the screen and introspect on the development (where people are) not extending cooperation."

Although the BJP has managed to retain power by winning 32 seats out of the 60-member Assembly, its vote share has shot down from 44 per cent in 2018 to 39 per cent in 2023, ringing an alarm bell in the saffron camp.

Saha, whose winning margin has reduced from 5000 votes in the 2022 by-election to 1200 votes in the Assembly elections, also said that the general people shall recognise the government for doing every bit to make 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura' (One Tripur, best Tripura). Why are people afraid, and what fear are the government employees driven by, he asked.

