Kerala: Kochi residents wary of losing homes after builders fail to pay fine imposed by municipality

Kochi: More than 85 residents of the Apple Heights flat in Vazhakkala are asked to vacate as the builders have refused to pay the fine imposed by the municipality for the flats deemed illegal. The municipality has instructed the residents to vacate the premises due to the builders' reluctance to settle the fine.

The 135-flat complex in question has been in arrears for permit fees and taxes owed to the municipality over several years. Compounding the issue, the builders have failed to submit the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Pollution Control Board to the municipality. In this situation, it is illegal for people to live in the flat complex. Consequently, the municipal council has issued an order for the residents to vacate the premises, aiming to prevent potentially serious problems that may arise in the future.

In the meantime, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had acquired three cents of land on the front side for metro development. They paid Rs 1 crore 36 lakh as land price. Out of this amount, the residents of the flat demanded that the building should be legalized by paying Rs 1 crore eleven lakh rupees to the municipality. The residents of the flat are demanding intervention.