Kerala: Kannur District Panchayat to move SC seeking permission to kill violent stray dogs

Stray dog attack: The Kannur district panchayat has said that they will approach the Supreme Court seeking permission for canicides to prevent the dog menace in the region. Panchayat president PP Divya said that the most number of stray dog attacks has reported in Kannur and therefore, we will approach the top court, taking Nihal's death into consideration.

Kannur: Following the death of Nihal (11) in a stray dog attack in Kannur, the district panchayat is set to approach the Supreme Court seeking permission to kill violent stray dogs.

The district's panchayat president PP Divya told Asianet News that they had started Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme back in 2017. "Although the programme was hampered during the COVID break, we set up a new centre in Kannur for ABC with all the facilities. According to the survey report, Kannur has 29,000 stray dogs and killing them in mass numbers at a go is impossible."

She said, " We had therefore earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking permission for canicides as the most number of attacks was reported in Kannur. However, the top court did not give its nod. Now what we have understood is people have to be alert in the vicinity. We also contemplate and worry that any action will have to be taken by violating the laws."

The panchayat president also added that we will again approach the Supreme Court for its intervention and pronounce a favourable verdict taking Nihal's case into consideration.

Nihal, a native of Kettinakam region of Muzhappilangad in Kannur was brutally attacked by stray dogs and died due to severe bite injuries. The speech-impaired boy was found dead in a pool of blood on Sunday at around 8.30 pm near a deserted house. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. The body was shifted to Thalassery hospital

His funeral will be carried out today after his father, Naushad returns home from abroad.

This comes at a time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was hard-selling the Kerala model in the US. The recent attack on the boy has sparked widespread criticism against the state government.

