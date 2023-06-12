From Khichdi to Sarson ka saag & more: New Jersey restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' thali ahead of PM's US visit

A New Jersey-based restaurant has launched a special thali dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his upcoming visit to the United States. The owner of the restaurant said the thali has been specially curated on the demands of the Indian community residing there.

A variety of classic Indian foods, including khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaanch, and papad, are included in the thali. The price of the thali has not been mentioned.

Chef Kulkarni claims that the thali has been put together to meet the needs of the Indian diaspora population there. By includes meals made with millets, the thali also honours the UN's declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets following a suggestion by the Indian government.

The restaurant owner also plans to launch another special thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has received a unique culinary offering. On September 17 of last year, a Delhi eatery presented a thali called the "56-inch Modi Ji" Thali in celebration of his birthday.

On the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Modi will go to the US for the first time this month. The US president and first lady will welcome PM Modi for a state dinner on June 22 as part of his four-day visit beginning on June 21.

A week prior to PM Modi's visit to the US, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will make a two-day stop in Delhi on June 13 to address a number of topics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, according to the White House, will be an occasion to reaffirm the strong relationship between the US and India.

