    Kerala human sacrifice case: SIT officials to slap sexual assault charges on accused

    The officials said a potency test was carried out on two of the accused in the case. They also said the SIT has sought legal opinion and will submit a charge sheet within 90 days to ensure maximum punishment to the three accused.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) who are probing the ongoing human sacrifice case of two women in Pathanamthitta, Kerala plans to slap sexual assault charges on the accused and seek a fast-track trial.

    According to reports, the officials cited the investigation so far and said the women were raped after they were tied to a cot before their killing "to get the full effect of sacrifice." Both were tied to the cot on the pretext of acting in adult films, he said.

    The officials said a potency test was carried out on two of the accused in the case. They also said the SIT has sought legal opinion and will submit a charge sheet within 90 days to ensure maximum punishment to the three accused, self-proclaimed sorcerer Muhammad Shafi, traditional healer Bhagaval Singh and his wife, Laila.

    They will be charged with rape, murder, abduction, illegal confinement, cheating, robbery, and torture.

    "We will seek a special public prosecutor and a fast-track court. We will ensure maximum punishment to the accused and we are working overtime to collect scientific evidence," an official said, requesting anonymity.

    On October 11, The alleged human sacrifice of two women in their 50s surfaced after Shafi, Singh, and Lailia's arrest.

    According to reports, Shafi convinced the couple to perform the human sacrifice for wealth and prosperity.

    Another official said that Shafi had a "plan B" to get rid of Singh and hatched a conspiracy to grab his property. He also said that Shafi convinced Laila to stay with him even though she was not fully convinced as she feared he would also kill her after her husband's killing.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala government separately informed the high court that it will come up with a tough law to check superstition, archaic practices, and black magic.

    The court was hearing a plea of an outfit of rationalists seeking action against makers of movies and TV serials promoting black magic and sorcery.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
