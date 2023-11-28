Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election

The Kerala High Court has ordered a recount in the Kerala Varma union chairman election on Tuesday. The action is based on the petition filed by KSU Candidate Sreekuttan.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered a recount in the Kerala Varma union chairman election on Tuesday (Nov 28). The action is based on the petition filed by KSU Candidate Sreekuttan. The court ordered that the recounting should be done as per rules. The court held the victory of SFI at the union election.

The court asked how the invalid votes increased and NOTA votes decreased during the recount on November 10. The court has instructed the returning officer to present all relevant documents related to the election for examination. The court emphasized that a decision cannot be made in the case without clear information on the total number of votes cast for the post of chairman. The court's directive highlights the importance of having precise data before reaching a conclusion on the matter.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) candidate won the college chairperson election at Thrissur Kerala Varma College after a dramatic series of events on November 2. However, SFI requested a recount, and it was found that their candidate, Anirudhan, won with an 11-vote majority. Sreekuttan, a visually impaired third-year student of Political Science, accused foul play in the recount and stated that KSU would take the matter to court.

The KSU leadership claimed that the Returning Officer, who is a member of the pro-left teachers' union, declined to halt the recount despite requests from the college principal and the police.

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) announced that it won in 120 out of 194 college student unions where elections were conducted based on their organizational lines. However, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) reported that they were able to break SFI's dominance in several places.