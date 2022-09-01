Kerala High Court directs police protection for Adani's Vizhinjam port project

The court ruled that no construction work should be obstructed. The order came in response to a petition filed by Adani Ports, which is building the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram, seeking protection from protesters and alleging that the police and government were taking no action.

The Kerala High Court ordered the state government on Thursday to provide police protection to Adani Ports' under construction Vizhinjam port project, which is being met with protests.

The court also ordered the protestors not to enter the port grounds and peacefully protest outside.

Since August 16, many coastal residents have been protesting outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport in nearby Mulloor, Thiruvananthapuram, pressing their seven-point charter of demands, which include halting construction and conducting a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.

Protesters claim that the unscientific construction of groynes or artificial sea walls, known as "pulimutt" in local parlance, as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port is one of the causes of the district's increasing coastal erosion.

(With inputs from PTI)

