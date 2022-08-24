Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC stays 'provocative dress' verdict in sexual harassment case against Civic Chandran

    The high court directive came after the Kerala government filed an appeal against Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar's judgment. The high court stay comes a day after the Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge was transferred as presiding officer at the Kollam labour court.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the verdict handed out by the Kozhikode district sessions court in the sexual harassment case against author and social commentator Civic Chandran, on the grounds that the order was "irregular" at face value and that 'irrelevant materials (were) considered' while granting anticipatory bail.

    The high court directive came after the Kerala government filed an appeal against Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar's judgment. Staying the lower court order, the High Court bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath said: 'Prima facie, it appears that order of sessions judge is irregular and that irrelevant materials considered for granting pre-arrest bail. The order of sessions court regarding the observation of wearing sexually coloured dress is unsustainable. Considering the age of the accused, he shall not be arrested till the disposal of the case.'

    

    The high court stay comes a day after the Kozhikode District and Sessions Judge was transferred as presiding officer at the Kollam labour court.

    The Judge, on August 12, granted anticipatory bail and expressed disbelief that the 74-year-old physically disabled accused could forcefully put the complainant in his lap and press her breasts. The Judge went on to remark that "the defacto complainant herself is exposing to dresses which are having some sexual provocative one". The remark sparked a massive social media outrage following which the Kerala Government moved the High Court challenging the order.
     

    

