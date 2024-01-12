Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Health department fails to upgrade cochlear implant devices under 'Sruthitharangam' project

    The cochlear implant upgradation of children with hearing disabilities under the 'Sruthitharangam' project continues to be delayed despite the promise of the Kerala Health Department.

    Kannur: The cochlear implant upgradation of children with hearing disabilities continues to progress at a slow pace. The 'Sruthitharangam' project is the brainchild of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Several children experienced anxiety as a result of the officials' laxity in implementing upgrades for their cochlear implants. 

    Children who have undergone cochlear implant surgery continue to wait for hearing aid equipment. Health Minister Veena George earlier affirmed that the application was approved and the hospitals could be approached for cochlear implantation upgradation. However, the upgrade is delayed due to the non-availability of equipment and lack of funds for hospitals. The parents said that the hospital authorities were sending them back when they reached the hospital.

    The State Health Agency (SHA)-affiliated hospitals that are part of the Srutitarangam project have begun performing cochlear implantation procedures, the Health Minister had informed back in October. The surgeries of 44 children whose applications were previously accepted through the Social Security Mission and the SHA have already gained permission from the project's technical committee.

    She then said that the agency has impanelled medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kozhikode in the government sector, and Naushad ENT Institute & Research Centre, Ernakulam, Dr Manoj ENT Super Specialty Institute & Research Centre in Kozhikode, and Ascent ENT Hospital in Perinthalmanna in the private sector. 

    Those who had applied to the government and were on the waiting list found optimism in the words of the minister. A letter seeking to speak with the hospitals arrived. However even with the government's approval and an urgent need, the actions are not swift enough. It begs the question of why young children must wait so long to enter the hearing world.

    The Health Minister in November 2023 claimed that permission was granted for the maintenance and upgradation of cochlear implant devices of 457 people through the Sruthitharangam project. The state health agency received as many as 516 applications. 

