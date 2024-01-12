Kerala: CPM's Deshabhimani defends Chief Minister after MT Vasudevan Nair's remark stirs political row

Veteran Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair's remark on power politics stirred political row. He was speaking at the Literature Festival in Kozhikode in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Meanwhile, Deshabhimani has come forward to defend the CPM and the state government.

Kozhikode: Veteran writer M T Vasudevan Nair on Thursday (Jan 11) slammed the political scenario in Kerala triggering political row during his address at the opening ceremony of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode. While sharing the stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he denounced the misuse of power and the corruption of authority that has given rise to dictatorship. He denounced the idea that governance is any longer a public service as it has become more dictatorial.

He condemned corrupt politics, however, he carefully refrained from criticising the Pinarayi-led LDF government or the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. According to MT, a true leader is someone unafraid and prepared to devote all of his efforts to freeing the oppressed and improving society at large.

Political involvement is becoming a recognised tactic for gaining power. Power nowadays is defined as either totalitarianism or hegemony. Concerning power politics, MT stated, "When someone obtains a seat in assembly or parliament, they see it as an opportunity to take complete control."

However, he praised the leadership of former Chief Minister E M S Namboothiripad. The author, better known by his pen name MT, claimed that EMS sought to win the election to launch a significant political movement in the state.

When MT Vasudevan Nair expressed political criticism in front of the Chief Minister, the CPM and the KLF organising committee were taken aback. The chief minister and the state administration were not the target of MT's criticism, according to CPM's mouthpiece Deshabhimani. Deshabhimani added that MT had informed that the disagreement has no basis.

