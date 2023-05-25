Kerala HC restricts access into Ponnambalamedu near Sabarimala; here's why

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday limited entry to the region following a recent instance of suspected illegal trespass by certain people into Ponnambalamedu to do pooja. A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar directed that no one should enter Ponnambalamedu except for official purposes.

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday limited entry to the region following a recent instance of suspected illegal trespass by certain people into Ponnambalamedu to do pooja, a hilltop ritually associated with the famous Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in the state's Pathanamthitta district.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar directed that no one should enter Ponnambalamedu except for official purposes. It also asked the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the recent trespass.

During the hearing, police told the court that it has arrested three persons so far in connection with the matter.

Based on a report from the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, the court was considering an independent petition regarding the alleged illegal trespass. The core section of the Periyar Tiger Reserve, a protected area, contains the sacred "Kalthara" of Ponnambalamedu, and the special commissioner had written a report on the criminal trespass of some unauthorised individuals there.

On May 17, Kerala Police launched an investigation into the incident after registering a case on the basis of a complaint received from the Commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hilltop shrine of Sabarimala.

In a video that surfaced on social media on May 16, a man who was part of the group that allegedly trespassed into Ponnambalamedu could be seen sitting on a platform atop the Ponnambalamedu Hills, located about four kilometres from the Sabarimala temple, chanting mantras while performing some rituals.

According to Lord Ayyappa devotees, Ponnambalamedu is a revered place as the auspicious 'Makaravilakku' is lit there annually marking the culmination of the pilgrimage season at Sabarimala.

A high-security zone, the place, which is located in a deep forest, comes under the direct control of the Forest Department.

