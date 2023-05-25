Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi teen dies in Pragati Maidan tunnel after delay in SOS call due to poor signal

    A tragic incident unfolded in Pragati Maidan tunnel as a teenager, involved in a bike accident, lost his life due to a delay in receiving medical assistance caused by mobile network connectivity issues.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 9:16 AM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded in the 1.3 km-long Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi when a youngster who had been in a bike accident died as a result of a delay in seeking medical attention brought on by problems with cell network access.

    Rajan Rai, a 19-year-old returning from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was involved in an accident within the tunnel on Monday night, according to the police. However, because there was inadequate connectivity within the tunnel, onlookers were unable to phone the police in an emergency, which delayed the arrival of emergency personnel.

    Rajan Rai's helmet was entirely destroyed in the collision, resulting in severe brain injuries. He was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College right afterwards, but despite receiving treatment there, the police revealed that he unfortunately passed away from his wounds.

    He worked as a service engineer for a company in Jasola and it was his first job. The cops recovered Rai's helmet which had got completely crushed. A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered.

    According to sources, the victim's family plans to file a lawsuit against the occurrence, emphasising the difficulty in placing an emergency call within the tunnel owing to inadequate connectivity.

    According to police, the accident happened around 9.45 pm, as mentioned in the FIR. However, PWD has claimed that the accident took place at 9.53 pm. The police are investigating whether the bike had malfunctioned or Rai had dozed off.

    The Pragati Maidan tunnel, spanning 1.3 km, was inaugurated last year as part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, which includes the main tunnel and five underpasses.  It has features like a sophisticated fire management system and digitally monitored CCTVs and was built to promote easy traffic flow.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 9:16 AM IST
