Kerala govt secures Rs 40 crore funding; KSRTC employees to get salary

The Kerala High Court on August 16 asked the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to pay all dues to its employees before Onam. The court instructed the corporation to pay the arrears for the past two months first.

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister Antony Raju declared on Tuesday that salaries for staff of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would be paid out as promised.

"For today's salary payments, the Finance Department will transfer Rs 40 crore. Following consultations with union representatives, the decision regarding the festival allowance will be made by evening," the Minister stated.

Once the file with the order of assistance reaches the Transport Department, which will then submit it back to the Finance Department, it will take at least two days to finish the proceedings. According to the agreement made during the ministerial-level talks by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, July's salary must be paid by August 22.

The excessive delay has already made it difficult for many of the corporation employees to pay their rent, support their children's education, and even make ends meet. Despite the start of the Onam festival, KSRTC personnel are still waiting for their salaries.

Pensioners have not yet received their July and August pension payments. Although a sanctioning order for Rs 71 crore was issued five days ago, the money has not yet been distributed to the recipients.

The government had previously declared that KSRTC staff will receive a special festive allowance of Rs 2,750. However, the struggling KSRTC will need to find an additional Rs 7 crore in order to do this.

