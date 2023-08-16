Kerala: Govt medical college staff arrested for selling stray cow

A driver of the Ernakulam Government Medical College, Biju Mathew, was arrested by the Kalamassery police for allegedly selling a stray cow in the premises of the campus.

Kochi: An employee of the Ernakulam Government Medical College was arrested for selling a stray cow on the premises of the campus. The Kalamassery police arrested Biju Mathew, a driver of the medical college, while he was selling the cow to the traders. The police said that a detailed investigation will be conducted into the incident.

There have reportedly been instances of cattle being stolen and sold. A complaint was raised earlier about missing cattle. Cattle that roam the campus are tamed and lured with food and water. Later, reportedly his method was to come to an agreement with the traders and sell a suitable cow.

The medical college campus allows cattle from nearby homes to graze on its grounds. Cows left in this manner have previously drawn concerns about going missing. It is said that Biju Mathew also sold these. The police have stated that they would look into the matter in great detail.

