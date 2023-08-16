Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Govt medical college staff arrested for selling stray cow

    A driver of the Ernakulam Government Medical College, Biju Mathew, was arrested by the Kalamassery police for allegedly selling a stray cow in the premises of the campus.

    Kerala: Govt medical college staff arrested for selling stray cow anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    Kochi: An employee of the Ernakulam Government Medical College was arrested for selling a stray cow on the premises of the campus. The Kalamassery police arrested Biju Mathew, a driver of the medical college, while he was selling the cow to the traders. The police said that a detailed investigation will be conducted into the incident.

    Also read: Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August

    There have reportedly been instances of cattle being stolen and sold. A complaint was raised earlier about missing cattle. Cattle that roam the campus are tamed and lured with food and water. Later, reportedly his method was to come to an agreement with the traders and sell a suitable cow.

    The medical college campus allows cattle from nearby homes to graze on its grounds. Cows left in this manner have previously drawn concerns about going missing. It is said that Biju Mathew also sold these. The police have stated that they would look into the matter in great detail.

    Also read: Kerala: Vadakkunnathan temple illuminated in tricolour on Independence Day

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh floods, landslides: IAF carries out rescue operations; airlifts stranded people - WATCH snt

    Himachal Pradesh floods, landslides: IAF carries out rescue operations; airlifts stranded people - WATCH

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Shocking Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH snt

    Shocking! Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH

    Sachin Pilot, IAF veteran shoot down BJP's claim about Rajesh Pilot dropping bombs in Mizoram in 1966

    Sachin Pilot, IAF veteran shoot down BJP's claim about Rajesh Pilot dropping bombs in Mizoram in 1966

    Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August anr

    Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh floods, landslides: IAF carries out rescue operations; airlifts stranded people - WATCH snt

    Himachal Pradesh floods, landslides: IAF carries out rescue operations; airlifts stranded people - WATCH

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts cleavage in sexy blue Bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts cleavage in sexy blue Bikini

    In Pictures 5000-year-old gate unearthed in Israel, offers insights into ancient urbanization snt

    In Pictures: 5,000-year-old gate unearthed in Israel, offers insights into ancient urbanization

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    Shocking Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH snt

    Shocking! Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon