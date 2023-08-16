Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August

Kerala only received 25.1 mm of rain from August 1 to August 15, as opposed to the anticipated 254.6 mm. In other words, there has been a 90% shortfall. Rainfall during the monsoon season usually rises during the first week of August.

Even though Kerala's southwest monsoon season started around two and a half months ago, the state is currently in the midst of a short season because it has so far only received half the anticipated amount of rainfall. According to reports, about 1556 mm rain was expected in Kerala from June 1 to August 15. However, a deficit of 44 per cent was seen as the state received only 877.1 mm rain.

While there was a nearly 60 per cent shortage of rains in June, the situation improved in July with a deficit of only nine per cent. However, meteorological conditions worsened further in August.

Kerala only received 25.1 mm of rain from August 1 to August 15, as opposed to the anticipated 254.6 mm. In other words, there has been a 90% shortfall. Rainfall during the monsoon season usually rises during the first week of August. The circumstance this year, however, is very different.

According to the forecast from the meteorological department, Kerala is unlikely to have rain over the next two weeks and is more likely to experience a drought-like situation. The largest dam in the state Idukki, has only 30 per cent water capacity. In previous years, the water level was 70 percent in the month of August. This was caused by excess electricity generated during the rainy season and sold to the neighboring states.

If the water level does not rise due to rains, electricity generation will face a severe crisis.